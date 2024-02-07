GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharmila questions A.P. government’s intent on her security

There has been no response from the government to the plea to increase my security cover, says the APCC president

February 07, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on February 7 (Wednesday) slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its “failure” to respond to her party’s plea to increase the security cover for her in view of the threat perception.

Addressing the media at Gannavaram airport on her way to Guntur to address a public meeting, she said as the APCC president she needed to move around the State. “It is the duty of the government to provide adequate security to me. There has been no response to the party’s plea regardless of my post and the fact that I am a woman,” she said, adding that it created doubts in people’s minds about the government’s commitment to democracy.

“Do you even remember that we live in a democracy?” she asked and posed a barrage of questions to the government: “Is it enough if you alone have adequate security and is it not your duty to provide security to the leaders of the oppostition parties?”

Expressing doubts over the government’s intent, she said, “Does it mean that you are waiting for something bad to happen to us? What kind of a democracy is this?”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.