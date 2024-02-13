Sharmila questions Andhra Pradesh CM’s failure to release notification for promised ‘mega DSC’

February 13, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has questioned what she alleged as ‘utter failure’ on the part of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State on implementation of the promised ‘Mega DSC’.

Ms. Sharmila on February 13 (Tuesday) posted on ‘X’ stating that while 52,000 teacher posts were filled through the DSC recruitments by former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who claimed to be his successor, ‘deceived’ the unemployed youth by releasing a DSC notification to fill only 6,100 teacher posts.

She demanded answers to key aspects of the DSC from certain ruling party leaders who had been resorting to personal criticism when questioned about the government’s failure on various counts. “What happened to the promise made at the time of the 2019 elections by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to fill 25,000 teacher posts through DSC ?” she asked.

Pointing to the ‘silence’ of the government on the key issue of teacher recruitment in the last five years, she wondered what was the motive behind releasing the notification now, ahead of the elections. “The combined notification for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and DSC leaves little scope for the candidates to prepare for the two examinations,” she said.

Ms. Sharmila also found fault with the small gap of only 30 days between the release of the notification and the examination dates and also the gap of mere six days between TET and DSC examinations. Recalling that the YSR government had allowed a gap of 100 days to enable the aspirants prepare well for the exams, she reminded that the candidates had to read through 150 books as part of the exam preparation.

Ms. Sharmila alleged that the ‘incoherent’ policies of the YSRCP government were subjecting job aspirants to mental stress.

Thulasi Reddy slams Jagan

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and APCC media wing chairman N. Thulasi Reddy accused the YSRCP government of pushing the State into a state of bankruptcy.

In a statement, Mr. Thulasi Reddy said the debts incurred by 16 Chief Ministers, in a span of 58 years from 1956 to 2014, was ₹1 lakh crores. Subsequently, the Chandrababu Naidu government incurred an additional debt of ₹1.5 lakh crores during his five-year rule from 2014 to 2019, while in the last four years and nine months, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had incurred an additional debt of ₹8 lakh crores.

He said the condition of irrigation projects was in a shambles in a State like Andhra Pradesh whose economy is primarily dependent on agriculture. The roads and other infrastructure also did now show any sign of improvement in the last five years, he alleged, blaming the “failure of the Jagan government,” for it.

