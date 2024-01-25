GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sharmila parroting script provided by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, alleges YSRCP

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has popular support as people believe that he is the only rightful heir of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy

January 25, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has reacted sharply to the remarks made by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cannot claim to be former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s successor.

“Ms. Sharmila has no understanding of the developments in and politics of Andhra Pradesh, and is merely parroting the script provided by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu,” alleged Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs), while addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli, near here, on Thursday.

“The Congress party tried to bury the ideals and philosophy of YSR. It had buried the programmes and schemes launched by him. It said a ‘big no’ to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Odarpu yatra that was aimed at consoling the families who had lost their kith and kin following the demise of YSR. Had Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy accepted the Congress party’s offer, he would have become Union Minister and later the Chief Minister. But he chose to keep the ideals of YSR alive and founded the YSRCP,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

When Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, his mother Vijayamma and sister Ms. Sharmila were there. Ms. Sharmila knew what had transpired then, the YSRCP leader said.

Ms. Sharmila knew that the Congress party had “targeted and harassed” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as he refused to toe its line, he said, adding that “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has popular support as people believe that he is the only rightful heir of YSR.”

Continuing his tirade, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Ms. Sharmila should understand that people did not bestow power to share posts among the family members.

“The very basis of such a thought is against the spirit of democracy. What justice has been done to the cadres and leaders of the YSRTP founded by Ms. Sharmila? One should understand that a political party, once founded, evolves on its own,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy observed.

There was no coherence in Ms. Sharmila’s speeches as she did not have a fair knowledge and understanding of the developments and politics in the State, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had raised the issues of Visakhapatnam steel plant and Special Category Status at a meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. Ms. Sharmila did not utter a word on the Manipur incident when she was heading the YSRTP, he alleged.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Indian National Congress

