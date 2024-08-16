Sharmila objects to ‘relegating’ Rahul Gandhi to back seat during I-Day fete

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has taken exception to the seating arrangement made for the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi at the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on August 15 (Thursday).

Taking to the social media platform, ‘X’, she said, “People of India and our Constitution have entrusted Rahul Gandhi ji with the role of ‘Leader of Opposition’. Whether you find this agreeable or not, it remains a reality that must be acknowledged.”

Pointing out that the Leader of the Opposition was made to sit in the second last row with the Olympic medallists, Ms. Sharmila said, “Modi ji! It seems you are struggling to accept that the people of India have turned away from your authoritarian and heavy-handed governance. In response, you appear to be engaging in petty politics, such as relegating Rahul Gandhi ji to the back row during the Independence Day celebrations, in clear violation of the protocol due to the Leader of the Opposition.”

She said the Prime Minister might resort to such tactics and try to keep Mr. Rahul Gandhi out of spotlight, but the people of India stand with him. “He will continue to be the voice of the voiceless in Parliament,” she asserted.

The APCC president hoisted the Tricolour at the party office at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada to mark occasion.

