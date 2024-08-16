GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharmila objects to ‘relegating’ Rahul Gandhi to back seat during I-Day fete

Sharmila pointed out that Rahul Gandhi was made to sit in the second last row with the Olympic medallists

Published - August 16, 2024 04:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila hoisting the Tricolour at the party office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila hoisting the Tricolour at the party office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has taken exception to the seating arrangement made for the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi at the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on August 15 (Thursday).

Taking to the social media platform, ‘X’, she said, “People of India and our Constitution have entrusted Rahul Gandhi ji with the role of ‘Leader of Opposition’. Whether you find this agreeable or not, it remains a reality that must be acknowledged.”

Pointing out that the Leader of the Opposition was made to sit in the second last row with the Olympic medallists, Ms. Sharmila said, “Modi ji! It seems you are struggling to accept that the people of India have turned away from your authoritarian and heavy-handed governance. In response, you appear to be engaging in petty politics, such as relegating Rahul Gandhi ji to the back row during the Independence Day celebrations, in clear violation of the protocol due to the Leader of the Opposition.”

She said the Prime Minister might resort to such tactics and try to keep Mr. Rahul Gandhi out of spotlight, but the people of India stand with him. “He will continue to be the voice of the voiceless in Parliament,” she asserted.

The APCC president hoisted the Tricolour at the party office at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada to mark occasion.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.