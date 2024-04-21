Sharmila objects to portrayal of Viveka’s personal life ‘in bad light’ by YSRCP leaders

April 21, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y.S. Sharmila on April 21 (Sunday) denied the allegation that she was using the Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case in election campaign for political gains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a meeting in Kurnool, she said had the accused in the case been punished, she and her cousin Narreddy Sunitha would not be talking about this in public meetings. “Ms. Sunitha had been fighting a lone battle for justice, and I decided to support her. Our fight is for justice,” she reiterated.

She also took exception to portrayal of Mr. Vivekananda’s personal life in “a bad light” by leaders of the YSRCP. Saying that all in the party had used his services as a leader with vast political experience, she asked why his personal life was not of any concern to them when he was alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media later in the day, Ms. Sharmila sought to clarify the issue of her affidavit that mentioned that she owes ₹82.50 crore to her brother and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and ₹19.56 lakh to her sister-in-law Y.S. Bharathi Reddy. “Some people pass on the family property to their sisters, who have a rightful share in it, portraying it as their gift. There are others who part with a pittance of the entire property and label it as debt,” she said.

At a public meeting in Kurnool, she urged people not to waste their votes on the YSRCP, which failed to keep any of its promises in the past 10 years.

Referring to Mr. Jagan’s claim that Kurnool would be developed as the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, she said not a single brick had been laid to keep his promise. She said the Gundrevula project, considered a game-changer for the drought-hit Rayalaseema region, had remained a non-starter for years.

The State Congress chief said people will have to choose between the YSRCP, which deceived them on all fronts, the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, which has no clarity about their role in the State and the Congress, which can obtain the promised Special Category Status for the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.