Sharmila meets Kharge, discusses plans to strengthen party in Andhra Pradesh

Published - June 18, 2024 06:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a post on ‘X’, the APCC chief said the leadership promised full support to the party in becoming people’s voice in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with APCC president Y.S. Sharmila in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

After meeting party’s senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at their residence in New Delhi on June 17 (Monday), Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila said “a very constructive discussion was held on future plans and the party’s next course of action.”

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Ms. Sharmila said that the Congress party would regain its lost glory in the State and strengthen itself into a formidable force in the days to come.

On June 18 (Tuesday), she met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal in New Delhi, and apprised them of the roadmap and about her plans to strengthen the party in Andhra Pradesh.

“They assured us of their full support and expressed the confidence that very soon the party will assume greater strength and significance, and will become people’s voice in Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

