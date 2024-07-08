GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sharmila, Jagan pay tributes separately on YSR’s birth anniversary at Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh

The APCC president arrived at YSR Ghat after her brother left; mother Y.S. Vijayalakshmi accompanied the siblings

Published - July 08, 2024 07:07 pm IST - KADAPA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members paying tributes to his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the latter’s birth anniversary at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya on July 8, 2024.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila did not participate in the joint prayers by her family on the occasion of the birth anniversary of her father and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on July 8 (Monday), raising many eyebrows.

She paid her tributes to her father at the YSR Ghat separately.

According to sources in the Congress, Ms. Sharmila did not want to participate in the mass tribute programme. It is no secret that Ms. Sharmila has differences with her brother and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After the poor performance of the YSRCP and the Congress in the recent general elections, some members of both parties who are close to the YSR family hoped that the differences in the YSR family would be resolved soon and that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ms. Sharmila would reconcile. They expected the siblings to pay tributes to YSR together. However, the two leaders paid their respects separately, while their mother Y.S. Vijayalakshmi accompanied both.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi arrived at the YSR Ghat first, followed by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who left the venue after paying tributes to his father. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by his wife Y.S. Bharati and other family members.

Ms. Sharmila arrived after Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy left the YSR Ghat. Ms. Sharmila, along with Ms. Vijayalakshmi, husband Anil, daughter, son, and daughter-in-law, paid tributes to YSR.

