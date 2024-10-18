Sharmila hops onto RTC bus, questions ‘delay’ in rolling out free travel scheme for women in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on October 18 (Friday) hopped onto an AP Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus to highlight, what she called, a “pressing demand” for implementation of the promised free travel scheme for women in the State.

Ms. Sharmila boarded a Tenali-bound Palle Velugu bus at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and interacted with the women passengers.

Stating that women were eagerly waiting for the free travel scheme to start, she questioned Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the “delay in grounding the programme.”

She said the TDP-led coalition government had not made any announcement on the scheme even after completing four months in power. The government owed an explanation on the cause of delay, she said, pointing out that the Congress government in the neighbouring Telangana had implemented the scheme within one week of coming to power. She said the government was, perhaps, worried about the ₹300 crore additional expenditure the APSRTC would incur on account of the scheme.

She said the TDP, which had come to power with the support of a large number of women, should now fulfil the promise. Referring to the ‘Super Six’ promises, she said four of them were related to women welfare.

Showing a postcard addressed to the Chief Minister on the need to introduce free bus travel programme without further delay, she said the Congress party would spearhead a State-wide postcard campaign in support of its demand.

She also demanded effective measures for women safety, and said the low prices of liquor would contribute to an increase in crimes against women in the State.