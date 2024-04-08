Sharmila gives sharp counter to YSRCP fan shouting ‘Jai Jagan’ during A.P. Nyaya Yatra

April 08, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KADAPA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy effectively countered a YSRCP supporter who greeted her with ‘Jai Jagan’ slogans during her ‘A.P. Nyaya Yatra’ campaign for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat at Duvvur in Mydukur assembly segment on Monday.

One man repeatedly shouted the ‘Jai Jagan’ slogan, obstructing her speech. Visibly irked, Ms. Sharmila called him up on to the stage and asked her to list out the achievements of the present YSRCP government, if any, before the public.

After the young man recalled Jagan’s jail episode and the padayatra and the welfare schemes rolled out by the YSRCP, Ms. Sharmila recalled that it was she who had vociferously made the ‘Jai Jagan’ slogans during her 3,200-km long padayatra when Jagan was in the jail.

“Did he (Jagan) bring SCS to Andhra Pradesh? Did he ever fight with the BJP for it? Are our problems solved today?” Y.S. Sharmila ReddyAPCC president

She also recalled how she had promised during the ‘Bye Bye, Babu’ campaign that Jagan would get Special Category Status (SCS), considered the elixir for the bifurcation blues, by fighting with the central government if the voters strengthened his hands. “Did he (Jagan) bring SCS to Andhra Pradesh? Did he ever fight with the BJP for it? Are our problems solved today?” she asked the public, which responded with a loud “No”.

Ms. Sharmila said Jagan could never claim the legacy of her father, late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, as long as he chooses to ignore the promises made to the public. “YSR was against alcoholism, but Jagan’s government directly sells cheap and adulterated liquor to the public”, she charged.

‘To end murder politics’

At an earlier campaign at Brahmamgari Matam, she said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government bore no similarity to YSR’s regime. “The government has no time for the welfare of the people, as it spends all its efforts to safeguard the murderers of Y.S. Viveka”, she accused.

Ms. Reddy wondered how could the ruling party give the Kadapa Lok Sabha ticket once again to Y.S. Avinash Reddy, despite the CBI mentioning his name as an accused in the murder case and even producing evidence of it in the form of call records, bank transactions and map trackings.

She reiterated that her plunge into active politics was only to ensure an end to murder politics.

