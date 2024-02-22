Sharmila flays ‘house arrest’ of Congress leaders

February 22, 2024 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on Wednesday alleged that the Congress leaders across the State were detained by the police and placed under ‘house arrest’ to prevent their participation in the proposed ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu, she condemned the police move and questioned the government for “treating us like anti-social elements.”

“Don’t we have the right to express dissent against the government’s policy that has betrayed lakhs of unemployed youth? Why are we being treated like this?” she questioned.

She said that she was determined to go ahead with the protest regardless of the hurdles.

Ms. Sharmila said to “escape” her arrest in Hyderabad, she shifted to Andhra Ratna Bhavan where she would stay put overnight to be able to take part in the protest.

The A.P. Congress called for a ‘Chalo Secretariat’ to bring into focus the “government failure to address the problem of unemployment in the State.”

