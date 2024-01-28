Sharmila flays Chief Minister Jagan for ‘undoing’ the good work done by YSR in Andhra Pradesh

January 28, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on January 28 reiterated that she had every right to serve the people of the State, which, she said, was her birthplace (‘puttinillu’ in Telugu).

Addressing the party cadre from all across the Rayalaseema region at the general body meeting here, Ms. Sharmila criticised her brother and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for “undoing the development” ushered in during the term of their father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

“The difference between Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government and that of YSR is like the abyss and sky,” Ms. Sharmila said.

“YSR had completed 90% of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi works and more than 50% of the Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi project during his tenure. But, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not able to finish even 10% of the leftover works,” she alleged.

Saying that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was unfit to be YSR’s heir, the APCC chief said, “During the tough times of the YSRCP, I took out a walkathon of 3,200 km and faced many a hardship. But, they (YSRCP leaders) stooped to the level of attacking me personally, without showing an iota of gratitude.”

Special status

Lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for reneging on their promises, Ms. Sharmila said that Mr. Modi built the Ram temple, but forgot the promise he had made in 2014 that he would accord Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy jumped his promise that he would fight for the SCS.

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan said the entry of Ms. Sharmila into the Congress party had galvanised the cadres and the party was all set to post a miracle in the coming elections.

Recalling the legacy of YSR and their association as medicos in Tirupati in the 1970s, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that Ms. Sharmila would steer the party to glory.

Senior Congress leaders N. Raghuveera Reddy, G. Rudra Raju, J.D. Seelam, and Pallam Raju spoke.