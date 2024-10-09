ADVERTISEMENT

Sharmila flays Andhra Pradesh government for not filling APPSC Chairman post

Published - October 09, 2024 05:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In the absence of the Chairman, new job notifications have not been issued and examinations not conducted for the ones already released, says the Andhra Pradesh Congress chief

P Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Accusing the TDP-led coalition government in the State of neglecting the plight of the unemployed youth, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on October 9 (Wednesday) sought immediate steps for appointment of the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Taking to X, Ms. Sharmila said it was a matter of shame that a constitutional body like the APPSC was left without a Chairman for the last four months. In the process of “cleansing of politics,” the government had been neglecting the problem of the unemployment. “Instead of focusing on releasing White Papers, the government should strengthen the commission to end the unemployment woes of youth,” she said.

In the absence of the Chairman, new notifications were not issued. Examinations were not conducted for the notifications that had been already issued, she said.

“Nobody knows when the Group-I and Group-II examinations, which have been postponed, will be conducted. As many as 21 examinations of various categories have been kept pending,” Ms. Sharmila said, adding that it reflected the government’s commitment to the cause of addressing a crucial issue like unemployment.

She said the government should approve filling of 1 lakh posts in various government departments and ensure justice to the lakhs of unemployed youth.

