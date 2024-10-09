GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharmila flays Andhra Pradesh government for not filling APPSC Chairman post

In the absence of the Chairman, new job notifications have not been issued and examinations not conducted for the ones already released, says the Andhra Pradesh Congress chief

Published - October 09, 2024 05:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Accusing the TDP-led coalition government in the State of neglecting the plight of the unemployed youth, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on October 9 (Wednesday) sought immediate steps for appointment of the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Taking to X, Ms. Sharmila said it was a matter of shame that a constitutional body like the APPSC was left without a Chairman for the last four months. In the process of “cleansing of politics,” the government had been neglecting the problem of the unemployment. “Instead of focusing on releasing White Papers, the government should strengthen the commission to end the unemployment woes of youth,” she said.

In the absence of the Chairman, new notifications were not issued. Examinations were not conducted for the notifications that had been already issued, she said.

“Nobody knows when the Group-I and Group-II examinations, which have been postponed, will be conducted. As many as 21 examinations of various categories have been kept pending,” Ms. Sharmila said, adding that it reflected the government’s commitment to the cause of addressing a crucial issue like unemployment.

She said the government should approve filling of 1 lakh posts in various government departments and ensure justice to the lakhs of unemployed youth.

Published - October 09, 2024 05:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.