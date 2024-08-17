Sharmila demands speedy trial in Kolkata medico murder case

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on August 17 (Saturday) condemned in strong terms the rape and murder of the medico in Kolkata.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, she expressed anguish and pain saying the heinous crime was an ugly blot and a deep scar on humanity. “It is an act of abominable barbarism,” she reiterated, adding that if people who save lives were left to suffer in such terrible unsafe conditions, “then we stop calling ourselves humans.” She said as a woman, she was shattered and as a mother, she was filled with a deep sense of fear and restlessness.

She demanded justice to the victim by bringing the culprits to book through a fast-track trial. She said the Centre and the Trinamool Congress(TMC) government in West Bengal should stop the blame game and respond to the situation as humans first to ensure justice to the victim. “We stand by the doctors and the entire medical fraternity and support the strike call given by the members of the Indian Medical Association,” she said.

