GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharmila demands high-level panel to probe Gudlavalleru college row

The APCC president expresses concern over the alleged installation of spy cameras in toilets of the girls’ hostel of Gudlavalleru Engineering College

Published - August 30, 2024 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila says she will launch a protest if the government fails to take action within a week.

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila says she will launch a protest if the government fails to take action within a week. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has condemned the alleged installation of spy cameras in the toilets of the girls’ hostel of Gudlavalleru Engineering College (GEC) and expressed concern over the “lack of privacy and security” of the students.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Ms. Sharmila said that as a mother of a girl, she was disturbed by the news of the hidden cameras in the girls’ washroom.

“We send our children to educational institutions to study and to imbibe culture. Incidents like this force us to ponder if the purpose is being fulfilled,” she said, adding that the shameful incident reflects the lack of protection of the girls’ safety and dignity even in educational institutions.

The APCC president demanded that the government constitute a high-level committee with senior police officers to probe the incident in fast-track mode and bring the culprits to book.

She said if the government failed to take action within a week, she would visit the college campus for a first-hand account of what led to the incident and would launch a protest.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.