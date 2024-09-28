Sharmila demands CBI probe into mining scam in YSRCP’s tenure in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on September 28 (Saturday) demanded a comprehensive probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged mining scam in the State during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, she referred to the arrest of the former Director of the Department of Mines and Geology, Venkata Reddy, in the mining scam and said, “Not just small players, but big fish behind the scandal should also be brought to book.”

Ms. Sharmila said Mr. Venkata Reddy could not have resorted to a scam of this magnitude on his own. “Everyone knows who is the mastermind,” she said.

The APCC president president alleged that the State’s natural resources were plundered and looted indiscriminately during the YSRCP’s rule and that mining contracts were awarded to certain firms, disregarding tenders, agreements and the stipulated regulations.

“Mining contracts were awarded in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regulations. The funds that should have gone to the State exchequer were diverted to private pockets,” she alleged.

Ms. Sharmila urged the TDP-led NDA government in the State to call for a CBI investigation to unmask the ‘the sharks that made huge profits’.

