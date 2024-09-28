GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharmila demands CBI probe into mining scam in YSRCP’s tenure in Andhra Pradesh

State’s natural resources were looted indiscriminately during the YSRCP’s rule and mining contracts were awarded to certain firms, disregarding tenders, agreements and stipulated norms, says the APCC president

Updated - September 28, 2024 11:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on September 28 (Saturday) demanded a comprehensive probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged mining scam in the State during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, she referred to the arrest of the former Director of the Department of Mines and Geology, Venkata Reddy, in the mining scam and said, “Not just small players, but big fish behind the scandal should also be brought to book.”

Ms. Sharmila said Mr. Venkata Reddy could not have resorted to a scam of this magnitude on his own. “Everyone knows who is the mastermind,” she said.

The APCC president president alleged that the State’s natural resources were plundered and looted indiscriminately during the YSRCP’s rule and that mining contracts were awarded to certain firms, disregarding tenders, agreements and the stipulated regulations.

“Mining contracts were awarded in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regulations. The funds that should have gone to the State exchequer were diverted to private pockets,” she alleged.

Ms. Sharmila urged the TDP-led NDA government in the State to call for a CBI investigation to unmask the ‘the sharks that made huge profits’.

Published - September 28, 2024 10:48 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.