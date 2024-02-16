Sharmila condemns police ‘high-handedness’ on YC activists

February 16, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has reacted sharply to the police personnel using force against the Youth Congress and NSUI leaders protesting at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district on February 16 (Friday).

Taking to “X” (formerly Twitter), Ms. Sharmila asked if the duty of the Police Department was to protect the common man or to play into the hands of the ruling party. She alleged that the Youth Congress and NSUI volunteers protesting in support of their demand for a ‘Mega DSC’ in front of the house of Minister Ambati Rambabu were kicked and attacked by the YSR Congress Party “goons”.

Strongly condemning the attack, she demanded immediate intervention by the DGP and suspension of the police personnel involved in the incident.

Tension mounted at Sattenapalli when Youth Congress and NSUI leaders staged a protest in front of the house of Mr. Rambabu, alleging that unemployed youth in the State were let down by the ruling party which released a notification for DSC for recruitment of a mere 6,100 posts, instead of the promised Mega DSC with 25,000 posts.

Sources said trouble started when YSRCP cadres, who had gathered there, pushed back the protesters and raised slogans against APCC president Y.S. Sharmila.

