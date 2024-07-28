Sharmila condemns Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dharna in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on Saturday launched a scathing attack on YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Taking to the social media platform, she posted on X saying that the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy expected the Congress to extend support to the dharna he staged in Delhi to draw the attention of the government to the alleged breakdown of law and order in his State even while indulging in mud-slinging at her party.

She said instead of attending the ongoing Assembly sessions in the State and trying to listen to the woes of the flood-hit farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Jagan chose to stage a protest in Delhi “to gain political mileage”. She said the Congress had succeeded in highlighting the plight of the rain-hit farmers in the State, unlike Mr. Jagan who “fled the Assembly like a coward”.

‘Modi behind Jagan protest’

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan also condemned Mr. Jagan’s protest in Delhi and alleged that it had the tacit support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Mr. Jagan had made a laughing stock of himself by staging a protest in Delhi.

Dr. Chinta Mohan alleged that the SC, ST, OBC and Minority Corporations were debilitated under the YSRCP rule. He said the plight of rythu coolies was pathetic in the State. Taking strong exception to denial of funds for completion of Polavaram project in the State, he criticised the BJP for allocating ₹15,000 crore loans for development of Amaravati capital instead of grant.