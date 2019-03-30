Sharmila begins campaign, says happy days in store for farmers

Y.S. Sharmila, YSRCP leader and sister of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, began her campaign at Mangalagiri assuring the farmers and women that they would see better days in future.

Addressing farmers at Undavalli and Tadepalli, Ms. Sharmila said that farmers whose land had been forcefully acquired would be compensated after Mr. Jagan came to power.

“I can promise you that my brother will do justice for Andhra Pradesh as he feels people are more important. ‘Rajanna ( Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy) rajyam’ is not so far, and as Rajanna’s daughter, I will not let farmers suffer. Chandrababu Naidu is helping his son but not the people,” Ms. Sharmila said.

In her interaction with turmeric farmers, the YSRCP leader said they were not getting their due.

“Look at the plight of farmers in Duggirala. While they are investing ₹1.5 lakh per acre, they are not getting even ₹70,000,” she said.

‘Give Jagan a chance’

Her father was always concerned about the welfare of farmers, she said, adding that there would be no takers for agriculture in the days to come if the situation was not corrected.

“Give a chance to my brother as he has closely witnessed the problems of farmers during his padayatra. He will stand by them at all times,” Ms. Sharmila said.

Sitting MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who is seeking re-election from the Mangalagiri segment, was present.