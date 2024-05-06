ADVERTISEMENT

Sharmila accuses Proddatur MLA of ‘encouraging’ betting and gambling

May 06, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KADAPA

She charged Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy for allegedly enabling land scams, Matka gamblers and exchange of fake notes

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Y.S. Sharmila Reddy being greeted during her election campaign in Proddatur on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy accused the Proddatur YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy of ‘encouraging’ betting and gambling in Tier-II towns like Proddatur and risking the lives of innocent youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a public meeting as part of her election campaign on Monday in Proddatur, which comes under her Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency, she charged the MLA for allegedly enabling land scams, Matka gamblers and exchange of fake notes.

Ms. Sharmila also flayed the ruling party leaders for allegedly buying voters. “If the politicians give you money, accept them as it is all yours, but cast your votes conscientiously,” she said.

Moreover, the APCC President charged both YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of playing second fiddle to the NDA Government at the Centre to save their skin. “TDP is in alliance and YSRCP is subservient. Both have pledged the State’s interests at the Centre’s feet and therefore are harmful for the State’s future,” she cautioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Viveka’s last wish’

Referring to her paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, she hailed him as a ‘leader par excellence’ who had toiled for Kadapa’s welfare. “It was my Chinnanna’s dream to see me as an MP. I urge you to fulfil his last wish,” she appealed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US