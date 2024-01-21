Sharmila accuses Jagan of adopting double standards on Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh

January 21, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In her maiden speech as president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Y.S. Sharmila on January 21 (Sunday) unleashed a scathing attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party for the “existing sorry state of affairs in the State.”

Addressing a large gathering, where she formally assumed charge, Ms. Sharmila said even after 10 years of the division of the State, the promised Special Category Status (SCS) eluded it.

“The SCS will pave the way for setting up of industries and help create jobs for the local youth. But the two parties that ruled the State in the last 10 years miserably failed to achieve the same,” she said, and cited examples of States such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh that made rapid strides in development, thanks to the SCS granted to them.

Blaming the TDP and YSRCP for depriving people of their right, Ms. Sharmila said TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu had justified his party’s alliance with the BJP saying that it would grant SCS to the State. “But he did not stage a single protest after the BJP denied it,” she alleged.

Ms. Sharmila accused her brother and incumbent Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of double standards on the issue.

“When Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was in the Opposition, he staged hunger strikes for SCS and suggested en masse resignation of the MPs from the State to build pressure on the Centre. But after his party came to power in the State, he chose to remain silent on the issue,” Ms. Sharmila said.

Referring to Amaravati capital, she slammed Mr. Naidu for creating a hype about the new capital, but doing nothing at the ground level.

Three capitals

“Thereafter, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power and talked about establishing three capitals. Today, when people ask about the capital of Andhra Pradesh, most of us draw a blank,” she said.

Ms. Sharmila rued that an important project like Polavaram, which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, awaited completion even after so many years.

“The foundation stone for the project was laid by late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2004 as part of Jalayagnam. Unfortunately, the works came to a halt after his demise,” she said, accusing the TDP and YSRCP of failing to complete the project.

She alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had pushed the State into bankruptcy. Ironically, while the debts incurred by the State touched ₹10 lakh crore, there was no development in any part of the State, she said.

“The State does not have a proper capital, a metro rail, industries or jobs. The government does not even have sufficient funds to pay salaries to its employees in time,” Ms. Sharmila alleged. “Dochukundaam... dachukundam (loot and hoard) seems to be the order of the day,” Ms. Sharmila alleged.

The rise in attacks on Dalits was a matter of serious concern, while sand, mining and liquor mafia ruled the roost, she alleged.

‘Jagan silent on Manipur violence’

Referring to the alleged “Manipur pogrom under BJP rule,” Ms. Sharmila came down heavily on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for remaining silent on the issue.

“Being a Christian himself, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not condemn the mindless violence in that State, which saw demolition of 2,000 churches and made 60,000 Christians homeless,” she charged.

“YSR was against the communal BJP, and had always kept that party at a distance,” Ms. Sharmila added.

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who recently quit the YSRCP and resigned from the post, and a few others joined the Congress party.

Senior Congress leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, CWC leader N. Raghuveera Reddy, former Union Minister Pallam Raju, AICC leaders J.D. Seelam, Christopher Tilak, C.D. Meyyappan, and former PCC president and special invitee to the CWC Gidugu Rudra Raju were present.