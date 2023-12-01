ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing of Krishna waters: Jal Shakti Ministry convenes crucial meeting on December 2 to defuse tension between A.P. and Telangana

December 01, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

The meeting will also discuss issues relating to transfer of the operation of Nagarjunasagar Dam and Srisailam Dam / reservoirs, along with related structures, to the KRMB, says top official

Sambasiva Rao M.

As tension prevailed between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the sharing of the Krishna river waters, the Union government initiated a dispute resolution mechanism on December 1 (Friday), and invited both the States for a meeting on December 2 (Saturday) to discuss the transfer of management rights to the Krishna Water Management Board (KRMB).

The inter-State water dispute between the two States had surfaced once again on November 30 when Andhra Pradesh took control of what it called “its legitimate territory” at the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP).

The Union government scheduled a meeting in the hybrid mode with the Chief Secretaries of both States under the chairmanship of the Secretary (WR, RD & GR) on December 2 at 11 a.m., at Shram Shakti Bhawan in New Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhiram Kumar, Under Secretary, Department of Water Resources (Peninsular Rivers Division), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, informed that the meeting was aimed at resolving the issues relating to the Nagarjunasagar Dam between both the States.

Mr. Abhiram Kumar further said that “this meeting is convened to defuse the existing tension between A.P. and TS on the issues of sharing of Krishna river waters, and also to discuss the issues relating to the transfer of the operation of Nagarjunasagar Dam and Srisailam Dam / reservoirs, along with all related structures, to the KRMB.”

He also invited the Directors-General of the CRPF and CISF, CWC Chairman (New Delhi), KRMB Chairman (New Delhi) and others to participate in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US