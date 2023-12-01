Sharing of Krishna waters: Jal Shakti Ministry convenes crucial meeting on December 2 to defuse tension between A.P. and Telangana

December 01, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

As tension prevailed between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the sharing of the Krishna river waters, the Union government initiated a dispute resolution mechanism on December 1 (Friday), and invited both the States for a meeting on December 2 (Saturday) to discuss the transfer of management rights to the Krishna Water Management Board (KRMB).

The inter-State water dispute between the two States had surfaced once again on November 30 when Andhra Pradesh took control of what it called “its legitimate territory” at the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP).

The Union government scheduled a meeting in the hybrid mode with the Chief Secretaries of both States under the chairmanship of the Secretary (WR, RD & GR) on December 2 at 11 a.m., at Shram Shakti Bhawan in New Delhi.

Abhiram Kumar, Under Secretary, Department of Water Resources (Peninsular Rivers Division), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, informed that the meeting was aimed at resolving the issues relating to the Nagarjunasagar Dam between both the States.

Mr. Abhiram Kumar further said that “this meeting is convened to defuse the existing tension between A.P. and TS on the issues of sharing of Krishna river waters, and also to discuss the issues relating to the transfer of the operation of Nagarjunasagar Dam and Srisailam Dam / reservoirs, along with all related structures, to the KRMB.”

He also invited the Directors-General of the CRPF and CISF, CWC Chairman (New Delhi), KRMB Chairman (New Delhi) and others to participate in the meeting.

