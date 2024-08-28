ADVERTISEMENT

SHAR expo at Andhra Loyola College on August 29

Published - August 28, 2024 07:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) will organise a ‘Science Fair and Exhibition on Wheels’ at the Department of Physics, Andhra Loyola College (ALC) on August 29 (Thursday). The event, being organised by SHAR, the primary spaceport of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and located in Sriharikota, will showcase models of rockets, including GSLV and PSLV, and cutting-edge satellite technologies.

A statement on August 28 (Wednesday) said the objective was to educate and inspire students and the general public by showcasing the remarkable achievements of ISRO. Scheduled from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event display will include the “Space on Wheels” ISRO Bus and video presentations on India’s iconic space missions, including Mangalyaan, Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan.

ALC principal G.A.P. Kishore, Head of the Department of Physics P. Srinivasa Shastri, programme coordinator D.V. Satish and others released a poster of the event at a function held on the college campus on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US