SHAR expo at Andhra Loyola College on August 29

Published - August 28, 2024 07:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) will organise a ‘Science Fair and Exhibition on Wheels’ at the Department of Physics, Andhra Loyola College (ALC) on August 29 (Thursday). The event, being organised by SHAR, the primary spaceport of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and located in Sriharikota, will showcase models of rockets, including GSLV and PSLV, and cutting-edge satellite technologies.

A statement on August 28 (Wednesday) said the objective was to educate and inspire students and the general public by showcasing the remarkable achievements of ISRO. Scheduled from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event display will include the “Space on Wheels” ISRO Bus and video presentations on India’s iconic space missions, including Mangalyaan, Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan.

ALC principal G.A.P. Kishore, Head of the Department of Physics P. Srinivasa Shastri, programme coordinator D.V. Satish and others released a poster of the event at a function held on the college campus on Wednesday.

