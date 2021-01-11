Shanukha Rao takesover as JD of MPEDA

K. Shanmukha Rao took over as the Joint Director of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) on Monday. He assumed office at the MPEDA AP regional office, located in Vijayawada. Prior to this, Mr. Shanmukha Rao was the Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture (NACSA).

He worked in different cadres in the MPEDA offices in Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shanmukha Rao said that AP tops in exporting seafood products to the U.S., China, Europe and the Middle East countries. “Efforts are being made to improve exports to potential areas.”

“The MPEDA is conducting awareness programmes for aqua farmers in producing Specific Pathogen Free (SPF) and anti-biotics-free produce which have good demand in the international market,” said the new Joint Director. “We are exporting shrimp, crab, frozen fish, squid and other varieties to about ten countries. The MPEDA is planning to provide more facilities for shipment and air cargo facility for the convenient of farmers,” he said.

Later, the Joint Director conducted a review meeting with Deputy Director Ram Adhar Gupta, Assistant Director Arusu, call centre in-charge P. Brahmeswara Rao and other officers.