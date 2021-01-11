Shanukha Rao takesover as JD of MPEDA

K. Shanmukha Rao took over as the Joint Director of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) on Monday. He assumed office at the MPEDA AP regional office, located in Vijayawada. Prior to this, Mr. Shanmukha Rao was the Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture (NACSA).
He worked in different cadres in the MPEDA offices in Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shanmukha Rao said that AP tops in exporting seafood products to the U.S., China, Europe and the Middle East countries. “Efforts are being made to improve exports to potential areas.”
“The MPEDA is conducting awareness programmes for aqua farmers in producing Specific Pathogen Free (SPF) and anti-biotics-free produce which have good demand in the international market,” said the new Joint Director. “We are exporting shrimp, crab, frozen fish, squid and other varieties to about ten countries. The MPEDA is planning to provide more facilities for shipment and air cargo facility for the convenient of farmers,” he said.
Later, the Joint Director conducted a review meeting with Deputy Director Ram Adhar Gupta, Assistant Director Arusu, call centre in-charge P. Brahmeswara Rao and other officers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath