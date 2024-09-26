ADVERTISEMENT

‘Shanti Homam’ performed at Srisailam temple

Published - September 26, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Shanti Homam being performed at the Srisailam temple in Nandyal district on Thursday.

Srisailam temple authorities conducted ‘Shanti Homam’ at the temple, praying for universal peace and prosperity. The homam commenced on the early hours of Thursday at the ‘Yagashala’ in the temple premises.

Temple executive officer D. Peddiraju along with his wife participated in the homam and the ‘Purnahuthi’. Before commencing the homam, the archakas and vedic pundits performed Ganapathi puja for the success of the ritual. After Ganapathi puja, ‘Punyavachanam’, ‘Panchagavyaprasana’ and other rituals were held, after which the Shanti Homam was performed. The homam concluded with Purnahuthi.

Meanwhile, the temple hundi and total revenue was counted and it amounted to over ₹4 crore. Of it, more than ₹3.86 crore was from hundi (August 22-September 25), while ₹13.83 lakh was from Annaprasadam donations (March 12-September 25). The temple authorities found 488 U.S. dollars, 12 Kuwaiti dinars, 30 U.K. pounds, 60 Singapore dollars and other foreign currencies in the hundi.

