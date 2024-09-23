ADVERTISEMENT

Shanti Homam observed at Tirumala temple after the use of adulterated ghee was observed in TTD

Updated - September 23, 2024 12:42 pm IST - TIRUMALA

A mixture containing five elements derived from the cow was also sprinkled inside the temple kitchen, the place where the laddus are made

G.P. SHUKLA

Laddu prasadam was displayed in Sri Venkateswara Swamy TTD temple in Vijayawada. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) transport the Srivari Laddus across the country. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

‘Shanti Homam’ was ceremoniously observed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Monday (September 23, 2024).

The revered Vedic ritual, steeped in ancient tradition, was undertaken as an act of atonement, seeking divine forgiveness and purification following concerns over the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the temple’s prasadams (holy offerings).

Three Homa kundams (sacred fire pits) were specially set up within the Vimana Prakaram inside the temple for carrying out the reparation ritual.

At the pre-determined sumuhurtam, the temple priest and agama pundits carried out the religious sacrament with great precision, strictly adhering to the Agama scriptures, invoking the blessings of the Almighty for restoring the spiritual purity.

Later, ‘Panchagavya’— a mixture containing five elements derived from the cow was also sprinkled inside the Vakulamatha potu (temple kitchen)— where anna prasadams are prepared and padi potu— the place where the laddus are made, as an act of sanctification of the key areas.

Speaking to the media, TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao, expressed his satisfaction at the conduct of the ritual and assured the pilgrim fraternity that the laddus henceforth would be prepared with utmost care and purity, aligning with required spiritual standards.

