GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shanti Homam observed at Tirumala temple after the use of adulterated ghee was observed in TTD

A mixture containing five elements derived from the cow was also sprinkled inside the temple kitchen, the place where the laddus are made

Updated - September 23, 2024 12:42 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Laddu prasadam was displayed in Sri Venkateswara Swamy TTD temple in Vijayawada. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) transport the Srivari Laddus across the country.

Laddu prasadam was displayed in Sri Venkateswara Swamy TTD temple in Vijayawada. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) transport the Srivari Laddus across the country. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

‘Shanti Homam’ was ceremoniously observed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Monday (September 23, 2024).

The revered Vedic ritual, steeped in ancient tradition, was undertaken as an act of atonement, seeking divine forgiveness and purification following concerns over the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the temple’s prasadams (holy offerings).

The laddu as a political weapon

Three Homa kundams (sacred fire pits) were specially set up within the Vimana Prakaram inside the temple for carrying out the reparation ritual.

At the pre-determined sumuhurtam, the temple priest and agama pundits carried out the religious sacrament with great precision, strictly adhering to the Agama scriptures, invoking the blessings of the Almighty for restoring the spiritual purity.

Lab reports confirm presence of animal fat in Tirumala laddu, alleges TDP leader

Later, ‘Panchagavya’— a mixture containing five elements derived from the cow was also sprinkled inside the Vakulamatha potu (temple kitchen)— where anna prasadams are prepared and padi potu— the place where the laddus are made, as an act of sanctification of the key areas.

Speaking to the media, TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao, expressed his satisfaction at the conduct of the ritual and assured the pilgrim fraternity that the laddus henceforth would be prepared with utmost care and purity, aligning with required spiritual standards.

Published - September 23, 2024 12:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.