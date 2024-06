Senior IPS officer Shankha Brata Bagchi assumed charge as Director General, A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services, at the State Fire Headquarters here on Friday. Mr. Bagchi later met the Director, Additional Director and other officers. Speaking on the occasion, he asked people to lodge a complaint on mobile phone No. 9440906254, or SMS, or WhatsApp if any staff, or officer demanded bribe for issuing Fire NoC, attendance certificates, or for doing any favour.

