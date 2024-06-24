ADVERTISEMENT

Shan Mohan Sagili takes charge as new Kakinada Collector

Published - June 24, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KAKINADA

New Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili receiving a grievance letter at the weekly grievance cell at Collectorate in Kakinada on Monday.

Shan Mohan Sagili on Monday took charge as the new Collector of Kakinada district. Mr. Shan Mohan has earlier served as the Collector of Chittoor district. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Ahmedabad).

Speaking to media at the Collectorate here, Mr. Shan Mohan stated that he was assigned to the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project while he was with the Department of Ports. “I will strive to meet the expectations of the people of Kakinada district, which has a glorious history,” said Mr. Shan Mohan.

