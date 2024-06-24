Shan Mohan Sagili takes charge as new Kakinada Collector

Shan Mohan Sagili on Monday took charge as the new Collector of Kakinada district. Mr. Shan Mohan has earlier served as the Collector of Chittoor district. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Ahmedabad).

Speaking to media at the Collectorate here, Mr. Shan Mohan stated that he was assigned to the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project while he was with the Department of Ports. “I will strive to meet the expectations of the people of Kakinada district, which has a glorious history,” said Mr. Shan Mohan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.