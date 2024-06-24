GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shan Mohan Sagili takes charge as new Kakinada Collector

Published - June 24, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KAKINADA

New Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili receiving a grievance letter at the weekly grievance cell at Collectorate in Kakinada on Monday.

New Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili receiving a grievance letter at the weekly grievance cell at Collectorate in Kakinada on Monday.

Shan Mohan Sagili on Monday took charge as the new Collector of Kakinada district. Mr. Shan Mohan has earlier served as the Collector of Chittoor district. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Ahmedabad).

Speaking to media at the Collectorate here, Mr. Shan Mohan stated that he was assigned to the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project while he was with the Department of Ports. “I will strive to meet the expectations of the people of Kakinada district, which has a glorious history,” said Mr. Shan Mohan.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.