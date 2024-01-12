ADVERTISEMENT

Shamrock International School’s first annual day celebration showcases students’ talent and dedication

January 12, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

DCP Vishal Gunni and others at the annual day celebrations of Shamrock International School in Vijayawada.

The Shamrock International School ground pulsated with energy on January 11, as the school celebrated its first annual day. The event was a vibrant tapestry of students’ talent, showcasing their dedication, creativity, and passion for learning.

The celebrations, presided over by the Managing Partner, Merilyn Shipping & Transport, Visakhapatnam Rolland Williams, commenced with a welcome speech by the head boy N. Haricharan.

Commissioner, Survey and Settlement and Land Records Siddharta Jain, the chief guest of the day, inspired the young minds with his inspirational speech and appreciated the students for their hard work and for the awards they received in various activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DCP Vishal Gunni, NTR Police Commissionerate, Vijayawada, presented medals to winners of various competitions. The dignitaries were felicitated by the management, staff and students of the school.

The president of the school Monica Suman, founder-Secretary and Correspondent T. Suman Thyagaraj, Principal Bharti Dhar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US