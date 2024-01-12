GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shamrock International School’s first annual day celebration showcases students’ talent and dedication

January 12, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
DCP Vishal Gunni and others at the annual day celebrations of Shamrock International School in Vijayawada.

The Shamrock International School ground pulsated with energy on January 11, as the school celebrated its first annual day. The event was a vibrant tapestry of students’ talent, showcasing their dedication, creativity, and passion for learning.

The celebrations, presided over by the Managing Partner, Merilyn Shipping & Transport, Visakhapatnam Rolland Williams, commenced with a welcome speech by the head boy N. Haricharan.

Commissioner, Survey and Settlement and Land Records Siddharta Jain, the chief guest of the day, inspired the young minds with his inspirational speech and appreciated the students for their hard work and for the awards they received in various activities.

DCP Vishal Gunni, NTR Police Commissionerate, Vijayawada, presented medals to winners of various competitions. The dignitaries were felicitated by the management, staff and students of the school.

The president of the school Monica Suman, founder-Secretary and Correspondent T. Suman Thyagaraj, Principal Bharti Dhar and others were present.

