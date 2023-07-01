Shakambari Utsavams begin on a colourful note at Kanaka Durga temple

July 01, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

The three-day Shakambari Utsavams began at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvaarla Devastanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Saturday. Thousands of devotees from different places thronged the temple on the first day of the festival.

The temple precincts, including the sanctum sanctorum and the sub-temples on the hill, were decorated with vegetables and fruits.

The temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu said that devotees from various places of the State and also some neighbouring States visited the temple and had darshan of the Goddess as the festival began on a grand scale.

The temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba said the temples atop Indrakeeladri and the idol of Goddess Kanaka Durga were decorated with different varieties of fruits and vegetables and the temple was illuminated for the festival.

“The Endowments Department has made elaborate arrangements for the devotees attending the utsavams,” she said.

‘Kadambam’ and ‘anna prasadam’ would be distributed to all those visiting the temple. Many devotees donated huge quantities of vegetables for the utsavams, she said.

“The temple wore a festive look as it has been decorated tastefully for the festival. Special pujas were being performed to the deity,” said a devotee, Y. Naga Lakshmi, emerging from the temple after having darshan.

