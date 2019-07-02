Shakambari festival to commence on July 14

The annual Shakambari Devi festival, which is celebrated over three days, will commence at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam on July 14, said V. Koteswaramma, the temple executive officer.

The EO said that the annual ritual, which is observed during the Ashadam period, is performed to worship the Goddess for prosperous yields of crops and abundant rains.

Bonam to be offered

This year, close to 1,000 devotees from Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsavalu Ummadi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee will offer traditional ‘bonam’ to the Goddess on July 14.

Anticipating a high turnout of devotees for the festival, the temple has decided to suspend the arjitha sevas and antaralaya darshanam at the temple from July 14 to July 16.