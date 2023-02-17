ADVERTISEMENT

Shaivite shrines in Prakasam spruced up for Mahasivaratri

February 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ONGOLE

Special prayers were performed as part of the festival including Maharudra homam and Chandi homam by Vedic priests

S Murali
S. Murali

A Shaivite shrine decorated with blueberry beads on the eve of Mahasivaratri in Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Temples across Prakasam district were decked up for Mahasivaratri with the COVID-19 situation fully under control.

Special prayers were performed as part of the festival including Maharudra homam and Chandi homam by Vedic priests led by M. Dakshinamurthy at the Ganga Annapurna Samedha Kasi Visweswara shrine at the Santhapeta Sai Baba temple here, which was decorated with massive Rudraksha garlands on the occasion. The holy precinct was decorated with 51 lakh blueberry beads procured from the foothills of the Himalayas, said the priest while overseeing arrangements for the celebrations with religious fervour.

Bhairavakona in the thick Nallamala forests came alive as devotees started trekking to a group of rock-cut cave temples, protected monuments of historical importance by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tripurantakam, the eastern gateway to Srisailam, Amaralingeswaraswamy temple at Manetikota, Pathala Nageswaraswamy temple at Giddallur, Ramakoteswaraswamy temple at Chinnaganjam and Lingothbava Swamy temple at Chadalavada were also tastefully decorated for the festive occasion.

Guided by the Chenchu tribals, tens of thousands of devotees, including those observing ‘Siva Deeksha’ went on a padayatra through the forests from Dornala in Prakasam district for a darshan of the divine couple at the Bhramaramba Samedha Mallikarjuna temple at Srisailam in neighbouring Kurnool district.

Jambulapalem temple with 1,008 Sivalingas was also beautifully decorated for the festival, including Kalyanotsavam for the celestial couple. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) ran special bus services to popular Saivite shrines.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US