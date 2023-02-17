Shaivite shrines in Prakasam spruced up for Mahasivaratri

February 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ONGOLE

Temples across Prakasam district were decked up for Mahasivaratri with the COVID-19 situation fully under control.

Special prayers were performed as part of the festival including Maharudra homam and Chandi homam by Vedic priests led by M. Dakshinamurthy at the Ganga Annapurna Samedha Kasi Visweswara shrine at the Santhapeta Sai Baba temple here, which was decorated with massive Rudraksha garlands on the occasion. The holy precinct was decorated with 51 lakh blueberry beads procured from the foothills of the Himalayas, said the priest while overseeing arrangements for the celebrations with religious fervour.

Bhairavakona in the thick Nallamala forests came alive as devotees started trekking to a group of rock-cut cave temples, protected monuments of historical importance by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Tripurantakam, the eastern gateway to Srisailam, Amaralingeswaraswamy temple at Manetikota, Pathala Nageswaraswamy temple at Giddallur, Ramakoteswaraswamy temple at Chinnaganjam and Lingothbava Swamy temple at Chadalavada were also tastefully decorated for the festive occasion.

Guided by the Chenchu tribals, tens of thousands of devotees, including those observing ‘Siva Deeksha’ went on a padayatra through the forests from Dornala in Prakasam district for a darshan of the divine couple at the Bhramaramba Samedha Mallikarjuna temple at Srisailam in neighbouring Kurnool district.

Jambulapalem temple with 1,008 Sivalingas was also beautifully decorated for the festival, including Kalyanotsavam for the celestial couple. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) ran special bus services to popular Saivite shrines.

