Shaik Sabjee wins Council polls from Godavari districts

Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation State president Shaik Sabjee was on Wednesday declared been elected to the Legislative Council from the East Godavari - West Godavari Teachers’ Constituency.

Hailing from Eluru in West Godavari district, Mr. Shaik Sabjee polled 7,987 votes, while his prime rival and Independent candidate Gandham Narayana Rao polled 6,453 votes.

Eleven persons had contested the elections. In all, 16,054 voters had exercised their franchise, and 15,591 votes were valid.

While Illa Satyanarayana polled 300 votes, Ch. Subhas Chandra Bose received 706 votes.

Returning Officer and East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy declared the result at the counting centre on the JNTU-Kakinada campus.