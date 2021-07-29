Shaik Noorjahan to be elected as Eluru Mayor

ELURU

29 July 2021 00:51 IST

YSR Congress Party leader and former Mayor Shaik Noorjahan has been elected as Eluru Municipal Corporation Mayor for the second time. She will take charge on July 30.

The YSRCP has swept the civic elections, winning 47 out of 50 wards. Ms. Noorjahan, won with a majority of 1,495 votes against her rival and TDP candidate Mantri Lakshmi.

Ms. Noorjahan, entered into politics in 2014, and served the party along with her husband S.M.R. Pedababu. She was elected as Mayor in the same year.

The party has announced Noorjahan as Mayor candidate before the elections.

M s. Noorjahan thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas for giving her an opportunity as EMC Mayor for the second time, and assured to develop the town in all aspects.