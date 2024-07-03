GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SGEL signs pact with AM Green to supply 4,500 MW of carbon-free energy for proposed Kakinada ammonia facility

SGEL will set up the capacity through solar and wind power, and AM Green will integrate it with pumped hydro storage to guarantee a steady supply of green energy to AM Green facility in Kakinada, says an official release

Updated - July 03, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
SGEL and AM Green signing a pact for the supply of carbon-free energy to AM Green’s proposed green ammonia facility at Kakinada, in New Delhi on June 26.

SGEL and AM Green signing a pact for the supply of carbon-free energy to AM Green’s proposed green ammonia facility at Kakinada, in New Delhi on June 26.

SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a subsidiary of SJVN (formerly Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AM Green (formerly Greenko ZeroC) on a long-term agreement, for the supply of 4,500 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free energy to AM Green’s proposed green ammonia facility in Kakinada. This could be dubbed as one of the largest carbon-free renewable energy supply contracts.

The SGEL will set up the capacity through solar and wind power, and AM Green will integrate it with pumped hydro storage to guarantee a steady supply of green energy to AM Green facility in Kakinada, according to an official release. On June 26, the pact was signed in New Delhi by SJVN Limited Director of Finance Akhileshwar Singh, Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar Singh and AM Green Senior Advisor B.C. Tripathi.

The SJVN is planning to execute the project in three phases and the first phase would deliver 1,500 MW within two years. AM Green, promoted by the founders of Greenko, targets to produce five million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of green ammonia by 2030, equivalent to about one mtpa of green hydrogen, according to the release. 

Greenko Group and AM Green founder Mahesh Kolli has said in an official release, “The pact signed with SJVN is one of the world’s largest carbon-free, renewable energy supply contracts.” SJVN Green Chief Executive Officer Ajay Singh said, “The agreement marks SJVN’s foray into supplying power to private sector entities. With our ambitious capacity targets, SJVN is actively pursuing opportunities across the spectrum and is keen to take forward this arrangement with AM Green.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / energy and resource / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.