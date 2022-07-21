Andhra Pradesh

SFI’s all-India ‘march for education’ to reach Anantapur on August 9

SFI district secretary Surya Chandra Yadav and other leaders presenting the poster of the march, at a press conference in Anantapur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR July 21, 2022 01:39 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 01:39 IST

The Student Federation of India(SFI)’s ‘All India Jatha’(long march) against the Central government’s National Education Policy(NEP) will kick off from Puducherry on August 1, said SFI district secretary Surya Chandra Yadav.

The march will culminate in New Delhi on September 15.

At a press conference here on Wednesday to announce the arrival of the marching group at Anantapur on August 9, he said that Bharatiya Janata Party was creating a divide among the students by introducing digital education during the pandemic. “Not all sections of the student community can afford digital education,” said Mr. Surya Chandra.

The rally will enter Andhra Pradesh on August 4 by reaching Tirupati from Tamil Nadu and reach Anantapur on August 9. Mr. Suresh Chandra urged the students to unite and oppose the new policy that, he said, takes away their Constitutional right to a proper education.

