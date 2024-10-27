SFI to stage three-day protest in Andhra Pradesh from October 28

Leaders of the Student Federation of India (SFI) have urged the government to address the issues confronted by students in the education sector.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, October 27, the federation’s State president K. Prasanna Kumar and general secretary A. Ashok said beneficiaries of government schemes like Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena were facing problems as the government had failed to release the funds needed for smooth implementation of the welfare programme. They said that to pressure the government to address the issue, dharnas would be organised across the State on October 28, 29 and 30 at Mandal Revenue Offices. They added that their protest would culminate in a ‘Chalo Collectorate” on November 6.

They said due to the failure of the government to release pending funds to the tune of ₹3,480 crore, the students were facing problems in acquiring their certificates after completing their courses. They were under pressure by the university managements for payment of fees for their semester exams.

Taking strong exception to the delay being caused by the TDP-led coalition government in the State in release of the funds, the federation leaders demanded that funds be immediately released.

Referring to the promised implementation of Thalli Ki Vandanam scheme which was earlier called Amma Vodi, they said parents were confused about whether the government intended to implement the programme during the current academic year or not.

Demanding repeal of GO. 77, they said Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh had promised to do away with the Orders in his Yuvagalam padayatra, but he was silent on the issue after coming to power. The GO, issued by the YSR Congress Party government, said that in case of Post graduation courses, the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena schemes will be applicable only to the students admitted under convenor quota in PG courses offered by the state-funded universities and Government Degree/PG colleges, from 2020-21.

They also wanted the government to revive the mid-day-meal scheme in junior colleges, which was cancelled by the previous government. They said the student hostels were in a state of neglect. In the absence of permanent buildings, they were functioning from small places, which were far from adequate for the inmates. The funds allocated towards students’ mess bills were meagre, they said, demanding an increase in it. They also insisted for immediate measures to fill the vacant teacher posts in universities to improve the situation.

They said their repeated pleas to the officials concerned had failed to evoke any response, forcing them to take to the path of agitation.