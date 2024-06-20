Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Srikakulam district secretary B. Hareesh on June 20 (Thursday) demanded that the Union government cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) as the malpractice and corruption were exposed.

Students under the aegis of the SFI took out a protest rally in Srikakulam, demanding a detailed and unbiased inquiry into the alleged irregularities by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the NEET to fill up seats in medical colleges.

“It is the question about the future of 25 lakh students. The SFI will intensify protest if the government fails to conduct the examination again in a transparent manner,” said Mr. Hareesh.

SFI leaders D .Chandu, M. Santosh, Bhupati Pavitra, Mohini Sai among others took part in the protest rally.