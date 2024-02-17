GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SFI slams Andhra Pradesh government for inking pact with edX, calls it a poll stunt

The rapid pace at which the State government is roping in private companies to provide online courses for government school students is raising suspicion that it was part of a bigger plan of the government to switch completely to online mode of education in the long run, they allege

February 17, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh State committee of the Student Federation of India (SFI) on February 17 (Saturday) demanded that the State government cancel the Memorandum of Understanding it signed with edX, a global e-learning platform that conducts Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs).

In a statement, the federation’s State president, K. Prasanna Kumar and secretary, A. Ashok,  said the government had been spending huge money for roping in companies like Byju’s which did not benefit students in any way. Stating that the rapid pace at which these companies were brought in raised suspicion that it was part of a bigger plan of the government to switch completely to the online mode of education in the long run, the federation leaders alleged that the collaboration with edX was a mere election stunt pulled off by the ruling party with an eye on the vote bank.

They alleged that on the pretext of ushering in international standards of education, the government had been increasingly giving permissions to private institutions and introducing online courses, which would be harmful to education in the public sector in the long run. They said there was a drastic fall in the number of admissions to Degree courses in the last five years, and the introduction of a four-year Degree as part of the National Education Policy- 2020 was contributing to the drop-out rate.

They said instead of establishing more Degree colleges and recruiting adequate teaching staff to strengthen Degree education in the State, the government was bringing in new private players to impart classes in online mode.

Citing a UNESCO report stating that technology can never be a substitute for a teacher in the classroom, they said a large number of students suffered at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic as they were left out of the realm of the online classes due to inaccessibility to technology. “The government is now trying to rely more on the same technology,” they complained.

Reiterating their demand to cancel the partnership with edX, they said lest the federation would be forced to resort to a State-wide protest.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / students / unions

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.