SFI seeks termination of JNU V-C

A protest was organised by students, under the auspices of the Students Federation of India (SFI) Greater Visakha Committee, demanding termination of JNU Vice-Chancellor, at the main gate of Dr. V.S. Krishna College here on Friday.

Addressing the participants of the dharna, SFI city secretary L.J. Naidu condemned the attack on JNU students, who were demonstrating peacefully for their rights. He demanded stringent action against those who had indulged in the attack.

The Delhi police, security staff of the university remaining silent spectators even as the JNU students were attacked giving rise to the suspicion that they had the backing of the government, he alleged and demanded action against the V-C, who failed to stop the attack.

The police, instead of initiating action against the accused, had booked 22 cases against JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was severely injured in the attack. He demanded action on those who were responsible for the attack.

SFI vice-president K. Prabhudas, AU president B. Goutham, Kusuma, Raghavendra, Hyma, Divya and students of the college participated.