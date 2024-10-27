GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SFI moots three-day protest in Rayachoti

Published - October 27, 2024 07:10 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Students Federation of India (SFI) Annamayya district secretary Sarvepalli Narasimha on Sunday appealed to parents, students and general public to extend their support to the three-day protest to be held at the Tahsildar’s office from October 28 (Monday), with the objective of addressing the educational issues in Rayachoti town.

Mr. Narasimha, along with the SFI activists, distributed pamphlets at the educational institutions and public places here, where he reminded Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh to fulfil his commitment given to the students during the ‘Yuvagalam’ padayatra before the elections. The demands put forward included the resumption of mid-day meals at the Government Junior College, immediate processing of fee reimbursement for pending degree, engineering and postgraduate students, as well as the timely release of funds to the hostels.

Mr. Narasimha expressed concern over the non-release of accommodation grant of ₹14,000 crore by the State government. This has led to the managements of educational institutions delaying the issuance of certificates to students. He said that the students were expected to participate in the demonstration from October 28 to 30.

Published - October 27, 2024 07:10 pm IST

