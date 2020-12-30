SFI makes vain bid to submit memo to CM

VIZIANAGARAM

30 December 2020 23:59 IST

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest here on Wednesday, urging Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure that the government took over MR College and started the admission process in the institution immediately.

The police foiled their bid to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister in this regard.

Tension prevailed with the arrest of a few leaders. SFI local leaders P. Rammohan Rao and Ch. Venkatesh asked the government to reopen the college hostels and extend scholarships to the eligible students. The decision of the MANSAS Trust to stop admissions was detrimental to the interests of 4,000 students in the district, said another leader M. Harsha.

