SFI leaders stage dharna at schools, colleges, demanding to continue aided status

Students of various schools and colleges, led by Students Federation of India (SFI), staged protests on Monday, demanding that the government continue aid to aided educational institutions.

The SFI leaders organised dharnas demanding the government to continue aided status for schools and colleges, which were providing education to lakhs of poor and middle class children in the State.

The student union leaders staged protests at Bishop Azariah School, Montessori School, M. G. & S.G. College, Vuyyur and other institutions on Monday. When the SFI leaders tried to barge into the schools and colleges, police stopped them.

Speaking on the occasion, federation State president K. Prasanna Kumar said the aided schools and colleges were providing education for the last few decades and the government’s decision to withdraw aided status will effect on the lives of lakhs of students.

SFI State girls convenor Praneetha demanded the government to withdraw GO Nos.42 and 50 and continue aid for the aided educational institutions in the State.

Federation Vijayawada girls convenor Sushma criticised the government for caning the students, who were protesting against the government’s decision to withdraw aided status. SFI city unit president O. Yesu Babu and others participated in the dharna.