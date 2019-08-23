Andhra Pradesh

SFI demands release of funds for scholarships, fee reimbursement

Seeking their due: SFI activists protesting at the Collectorate in Kurnool on Thursday.

Seeking their due: SFI activists protesting at the Collectorate in Kurnool on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has organised a protest outside the Collectorate here on Thursday demanding that the government release ₹2,314 crore towards pending scholarships and fee reimbursement.

Hundreds of students rallied from the Ambedkar Bhavan in the city to the Collectorate and sat down in protest.

Later, a few of them were also detained, after a minor scuffle with the police personnel.

The protesters also demanded that the government restart the mid-day meal scheme in junior colleges and fill the teaching positions in government schools and colleges.

Addressing the gathering, SFI State assistant secretary Narasimha alleged that the government was yet to release cosmetic charges in welfare hostels. A monthly health camp must also be conducted at all the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, he said.

The association district secretary said that a hostel must be provided for the students of the KVR college, who have been suffering in the absence of the facility.

The protesters also demanded an allocation of ₹200 crore for the development of Rayalaseema University.

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Kurnool
Andhra Pradesh
